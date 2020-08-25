Your Morning Matters: Sinatra in the Yo

Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group, said it makes no economic sense to reopen the Covelli Centre for only 300 people.

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, and on this day in 1942, Frank Sinatra and Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra began a three-day run at the Palace Theatre. The first show was broadcast as “The Tommy Dorsey Raleigh/Kool Show” on WTAM, and Sinatra sang “Only Forever.”

What’s interesting to music — and even mob — historians is that the Youngstown show was one of the last stops with Sinatra as a member of Dorsey’s show. Variety had reported Aug. 5, “Frank Sinatra, vocalist with Tommy Dorsey's orchestra, has signed a management contract with General Amusement Corp. He is leaving Dorsey Sept. 3 to go into radio, theatre work, etc., as a soloist.”

Indeed, Sinatra ended his run with Dorsey after a series of shows Aug. 28 through Sept. 3 at Hilbert Circle Theater in Indianapolis. Dick Haymes replaced Sinatra in the troupe.

The Sinatra/Dorsey relationship was good fodder for the “Godfather” film in the tale of singer Johnny Fontane. As Michael Corleone explained to Kay, “My father went to see this bandleader. And he offered him $10,000 to let Johnny go. The bandleader said no. So the next day, my father went to see him, only this time with Luca Brasi. And within an hour, he signed a release for a certified check of $1,000. ... My father made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Luca Brasi held a gun to his head, and my father assured that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract."

For the rest of his life, Sinatra denied that mobsters had anything to do with ending the contract (which apparently promised Dorsey 43 percent of Sinatra’s royalties ad infinitum). Dorsey himself seemed to be a prime source for this tale., however. According to the book “Sinatra: The Life,” Dorsey said, “Three guys from New York City by way of Boston and New Jersey approached me and said they would like to buy Sinatra’s contract. I said, ‘Like hell you will.’ And they pulled out a gun and said, ‘You wanna sign the contract?’ And I did.”

It makes no economic sense to reopen the Covelli Centre for only 300 people, said Eric Ryan, president of JAC Management Group, which operates the 169,000-square-foot facility.

For a concert, the Covelli is able to seat between 6,000 and 7,000 people. But under new requirements for reopening performing arts venues released last week by Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration, indoor venue capacity would be restricted to 15 percent of the venue’s maximum capacity, or 300 people, whichever is lower.

PANDEMIC FACTS

In the U.S.: 5,672,325 confirmed cases; 178,833 deaths, according to infection2020.com at 10 p.m. Aug. 24. The case fatality rate is 3.15 percent.

In the U.S.: 5,672,325 confirmed cases; 178,833 deaths, according to infection2020.com at 10 p.m. Aug. 24. The case fatality rate is 3.15 percent. In Ohio: 109,566 confirmed cases; 3,705 deaths.

In Pennsylvania: 124,844 confirmed cases; 7,468 deaths.

In the Mahoning Valley: 2,788 confirmed cases in Mahoning County; 1,710 in Trumbull County; and 1,771 in Columbiana County.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: Closed at 28,308.46, up 378.13 points, or 1.35 percent.

For the fifth week in a row, Ohio's number of new coronavirus cases has declined. The second wave of the pandemic in Ohio hit a peak in mid-July, when the state reported 9,356 new coronavirus cases during the week of July 12. Since then, the number of new cases has steadily decreased. Mahoning Matters

Some health organizations are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to dental care during the pandemic. The World Health Organization recently recommended routine dental visits be delayed. But many dental health professionals disagree, including Dr. Alan Gluskin, president of the American Association of Endodontists. Mahoning Matters

Some Republican state lawmakers want to impeach Gov. Mike DeWine over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. State Rep. John Becker, R-Union Township, has drafted 10 articles of impeachment against DeWine, a Republican, including charges the governor has “violated the separation of powers.” Mahoning Matters

Most school districts across the area are beginning the new school year using hybrid education models with students attending classes in-person two days per week and working from home three days, or getting their education fully online. The Vindicator [May encounter paywall.]

Retired Boardman police dog Eros died after a brief illness. Eros started with the department in spring 2010, and he retired in 2008. WKBN

Several redevelopment and infrastructure projects are either active or in the works in Youngstown's downtown area, including the $31 million rehabilitation of Fifth Avenue as well as renovations at Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology and at a Youngstown Business Incubator building. The Business Journal [May encounter registration wall.]

Cleveland Browns fans will not be allowed to tailgate before home games in Cleveland's Muni Lot in September. The restrictions are part of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson's civil emergency proclamation order aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. WFMJ

The YSU Foundation is partnering with Black Periodt to support local Black-owned restaurants through a special food passport program. Food passports cost $20 each for a 2020 Tour of Black-Owned Restaurants, including Charlie Staples Famous Bar-B-Que, Hook Fish and Chicken, In the Truck Eatery, Rev’s Ribs, RBG Eatery, R and J Smokers BBQ and The Pitt Boss. Proceeds will be donated to the Penguin Social Justice Scholarship and the Arlene Floyd Grant and Scholarship fund. Mahoning Matters

Gaeton and Michael Thompson, two brothers from Jamaica, opened Tebo’s Caribbean Cuisine in Boardman with a goal of bringing traditional Caribbean flavors to the Mahoning Valley. Going into the fourth week of business, Gaeton Thompson said the community response has been “a blessing so far.” Mahoning Matters

“Awww, I gotta go!”

Jamie Bartberger, on Tebo’s Caribbean Cuisine, which brings traditional Caribbean flavors to the Mahoning Valley.

